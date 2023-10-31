JG Summit recognized for good corporate governance, wins Golden Arrow Award

JG Summit, one of the largest and more diversified Filipino conglomerates, remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing and fortifying corporate governance practices within the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

JG Summit, the holding company for a group of companies with substantial business interests in food manufacturing and agro-industrial and commodities, real estate and hotels, air transportation, banking, and petrochemicals, as well core investments in telecommunications and power distribution, is committed to its Purpose of providing better choices to its customers and creating shared success with all its stakeholders.

This remarkable achievement goes beyond JG Summit. This commitment to reinforcing good corporate governance is also exemplified by its subsidiaries Universal Robina Corporation, Cebu Air, Robinsons Land Corporation, RL Commercial REIT, and Altus Property Ventures, as well as its affiliate Robinsons Retail Holdings under the Gokongwei Group, which represents one of the largest and most diversified business groups in the Philippines. All of these companies were also honored with Golden Arrows.

The 29th PackPrintPlas Philippines is set for a packed three-day event slated October 5-7 at the SMX Convention Center Manila... The Department of Agriculture is eyeing the processing of seaweed as an alternative and cost-efficient feed for livestock and animals amid the continuing price hike of commercial feeds in the market.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or as Bonmati claims women's awardLionel Messi won the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, Oct. 30, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati took the women's prize.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Elon Musk expected to attend global AI summit in UKBritain is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders, and experts on November 1-2 to discuss what some see as the risks posed by AI, with an aim of building an international consensus on its safe development

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Asia Durian Summit opens in Davao CityThe Philippine Asia Durian Summit has opened at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang in Davao City. The three-day summit (October 25-27) is participated in by over 700 durian growers, processors, consolidators and investors.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Golden elegance for F&C JewelryFifty years of brilliant craftsmanship.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Villar announces the 12th OFW & Family Summit 2023 on November 10Senator Cynthia A. Villar called on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family members to register for the upcoming 12th OFW and Family Summit on November 10 to be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Road, Las Piñas City.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: IP Summit sought to address Marilog killingsPolice Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director PBGen Alden B. Delvo stated during a media interview on Thursday, October 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that he initiated the Indigenous Peoples Summit to address the issue of killings in Marilog.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕