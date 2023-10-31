JG Summit recognized for good corporate governance, wins Golden Arrow Award

JG Summit, one of the largest and more diversified Filipino conglomerates, remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing and fortifying corporate governance practices within the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
JG Summit, the holding company for a group of companies with substantial business interests in food manufacturing and agro-industrial and commodities, real estate and hotels, air transportation, banking, and petrochemicals, as well core investments in telecommunications and power distribution, is committed to its Purpose of providing better choices to its customers and creating shared success with all its stakeholders.
This remarkable achievement goes beyond JG Summit. This commitment to reinforcing good corporate governance is also exemplified by its subsidiaries Universal Robina Corporation, Cebu Air, Robinsons Land Corporation, RL Commercial REIT, and Altus Property Ventures, as well as its affiliate Robinsons Retail Holdings under the Gokongwei Group, which represents one of the largest and most diversified business groups in the Philippines. All of these companies were also honored with Golden Arrows.
