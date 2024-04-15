Jessica Soho Joins GMA Network's Anti-Piracy Campaign

The anti-piracy campaign urges audiences to support the creative industry through using official websites and legitimate platforms in streaming their favorite GMA Network showsAward-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho joins GMA Network’s latest push against digital piracy. Soho, the host of the multi-awarded program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho , delivers a powerful message in Ilocano.

The anti-piracy video with Jessica premiered on April 8 during the broadcast of the One North Central Luzon program on GMA Regional TV, and was also seen on GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV. The plug also aired on GMA Network radio stations throughout Baguio, Dagupan, and Tuguegarao. GMA Network continues to raise awareness about digital piracy not just by mobilizing its roster of Kapuso talents and personalities but also by spreading the drive across the country with videos and radio plugs delivered in different Philippine languages.“GMA Network’s responsibility goes beyond providing accurate news and timely information,” says Oliver B. Amoroso, GMA Network Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy.

Jessica Soho GMA Network Anti-Piracy Campaign Official Websites Legitimate Platforms Streaming Creative Industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMA Network appoints Nessa Valdellon as Executive Vice President of GMA PicturesGMA Network, Inc. announces the appointment of Nessa Valdellon as Executive Vice President of GMA Pictures, effective April 1, 2024. She remains as First Vice President of GMA Public Affairs.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

GMA Network wins eighth Platinum Award as Most Trusted NetworkDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho' issues statement on #JusticeForKillua episode'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho' has issued a statement regarding its episode about the slain dog Killua in Camarines Sur.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,' naglabas ng pahayag kaugnay sa #JusticeForKillua episodeNaglabas ng pahayag ang 'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho' kaugnay sa naging episode nito tungkol sa pinatay na aso na si 'Killua' sa Camarines Sur.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Mel Tiangco renews ties with GMA NetworkMel Tiangco became a Kapuso in 1996 with Saksi. In 2004, she was tapped to be one of the main anchors of the primetime new 24 Oras alongside the late Mike Enriquez

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Korean-American Singer Nancy McDonie Signs Contract with GMA Network's SparkleKorean-American singer Nancy McDonie has signed a contract with GMA Network's talent agency Sparkle, making her the second international artist to join. Nancy will frequently visit the Philippines for various projects, including endorsements, events, movies, and television shows.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »