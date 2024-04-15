Jessica Soho Joins GMA Network's Anti-Piracy Campaign

The anti-piracy campaign urges audiences to support the creative industry through using official websites and legitimate platforms in streaming their favorite GMA Network showsAward-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho joins GMA Network’s latest push against digital piracy. Soho, the host of the multi-awarded program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho , delivers a powerful message in Ilocano.
The anti-piracy video with Jessica premiered on April 8 during the broadcast of the One North Central Luzon program on GMA Regional TV, and was also seen on GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV. The plug also aired on GMA Network radio stations throughout Baguio, Dagupan, and Tuguegarao. GMA Network continues to raise awareness about digital piracy not just by mobilizing its roster of Kapuso talents and personalities but also by spreading the drive across the country with videos and radio plugs delivered in different Philippine languages.“GMA Network’s responsibility goes beyond providing accurate news and timely information,” says Oliver B. Amoroso, GMA Network Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy.
