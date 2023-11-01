Jessica Soho honored with Global Awards for Journalism Award at TOFA Awards 2023

As Jessica Soho mentioned in her speech: “By honoring me with this award, your organization also recognizes the work we do in the media, in Philippine journalism. Thank you. Maraming, maraming salamat po. I promise that for as long as I can, I will do my best to tell the story of our country and of our people. And never doubt the promise of stories to inspire, give hope, and change lives.”

This year’s awardees included Atty. Leni Robredo, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, the creative team behind Broadway’s “Here Lies Love,” and May Parsons, the first nurse to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Together with Soho, these remarkable individuals serve as inspirations to all and reflect the diversity and excellence of the Filipino community. The event was hosted by King of Talk Boy Abunda.

TOFA Awards is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies for Filipinos living abroad. It recognizes the outstanding contributions of Filipinos in various fields, including business, entertainment, law, and arts.

Throughout its history, TOFA Awards has celebrated over 200 remarkable Filipinos including luminaries such as multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga, co-founder and CEO of Rapper Maria Ressa, Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, the world’s first and only armless pilot Jessica Cox, White House Chef Cris Comerford, and GMA Pinoy TV, among many others.

As part of this year's Filipino-American History Month celebration, GMA Pinoy TV is the exclusive media sponsor for the 13th Annual TOFA Awards, in partnership with the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA).

