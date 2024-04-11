Jessica Alba Steps Down as Chief Creative Officer at Honest Company

Jessica Alba , known for her roles in Dark Angel, Sin City, and Fantastic Four, is stepping down as chief creative officer at Honest Company , the personal care company she founded. She will remain on the company board but will focus on new endeavors. Honest Co. went public in May 2021 and has seen steady sales growth , but profitability has been a challenge. However, the company recently reported its first profitable quarter since mid-2021.

