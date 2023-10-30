Jerusalem wins return fight, dominates Diaz

FORMER world champion Melvin Jerusalem successfully bounced back from a loss with a convincing unanimous decision win over Francis Jay Diaz in the main event of “Brawl at the Mall XIV” on Oct. 29, 2023 at the Robinsons Mall in General Santos City.Jerusalem was impressive in his comeback after losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight belt in his first title defense against Oscar Collazo on March 27 in California.

”Jerusalem improved to 21-3 with 12 knockouts, while Diaz dropped to 8-7-1 with a knockout.Jerusalem is still highly ranked in the world. He’s rated No. 6 by the WBO and No. 8 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).Other boutsAlex Santisima Jr. (8-0, 2 KOs) kept his unbeaten streak with a convincing unanimous decision victory over journeyman Renan Portes (12-16, 6 KOs) in the main supporting bout.Santisima Jr. dropped Portes with a counter right in the second round. Santisima Jr.

