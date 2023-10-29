Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear

In an interview with reporters after the Soaring Falcons beat the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54 on Sunday, October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Adamson athletics director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM revealed that the MRI results on Saturday showed that Lastimosa indeed suffered the full tear.The 5-foot-9 Lastimosa initially incurred a partial ACL tear before the season started, causing him to miss the rest of the first round.
Suan said Lastimosa was cleared to play for the second round but upon his return last Wednesday, his injury got aggravated following an accidental bumping of knees in the third quarter with UP's Gerry Abadiano. Lastimosa and the Soaring Falcons lost to the Fighting Maroons, 51-77.Suan added that Lastimosa will delay his surgery to stay with the 4-5 Soaring Falcons in the sidelines, wanting to finish his collegiate career singing the Adamson hymn.
