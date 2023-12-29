Jeepneys Allowed to Operate Until 2024 Despite Modernization Program Deadline

Jeepneys that fail to join a cooperative or corporation after the Dec. 31 deadline under the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still be allowed to operate until Jan. 31, 2024 to avoid a shortage of public transportation. This was the gist of a memo released by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), even as its mother agency, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) ruled out an extension of the Dec. 31 deadline to consolidate.

“In order not to hamper the operation of public transportation routes without consolidated TSEs (transport service entities), the individual operators in said routes shall be allowed to operate until 31 January 2024,” the LTFRB memo sai





