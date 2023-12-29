Jeepney operators allowed to operate after consolidation deadline

The government has clarified that jeepney operators and drivers who did not join the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) can continue to operate after the Dec. 31 consolidation deadline. However, they will only be allowed to ply routes that are not adequately served by consolidated units.





Transport groups in the Philippines protest against phasing out of public utility jeepneysSeveral transport groups in the Philippines have launched nationwide strikes and caravans to oppose the phasing out of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm against extending the December 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators.

Jeepney Drivers in Bacolod City Offer Free Rides Amid Modernization ThreatsSome drivers in Bacolod City offered free rides to commuters as a Christmas gift ahead of the government's jeepney modernization deadline. Students, like psychology major Nichollen Fhaye de Vera, appreciated this gesture.

Jeepneys Allowed to Operate Until 2024 Despite Modernization Program DeadlineJeepneys that fail to join a cooperative or corporation after the Dec. 31 deadline under the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still be allowed to operate until Jan. 31, 2024 to avoid a shortage of public transportation.

Philippine National Police Warns Public About Holiday Season CrimesThe Philippine National Police (PNP) has once again warned the public about crimes that commonly take place during the holiday season. Families are urged to double-check their houses before leaving them unattended and take necessary precautions to prevent crimes.

Combining Soft Power and Public Diplomacy in Philippine Foreign RelationsThe Philippine state should combine the use of soft power in foreign relations with public diplomacy to enhance its international reputation and support. The dispute in the South China Sea has become a contest in public diplomacy and soft power, with China winning little support due to its policy of spurning international law and ignoring the sovereign rights of claimant states.

Mickey Mouse to Enter Public Domain in 2024Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain in 2024. This comes as his first screen release, the 1928 short 'Steamboat Willie,' becomes available for public use.

