Jeepney Drivers Protest Government's Modernization Program

Jeepney drivers in Manila are protesting the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has granted a last extension for PUVs to consolidate. Unconsolidated jeepneys and UV Express units will still be allowed to operate until February 1.





Jeepney Drivers in Bacolod City Offer Free Rides Amid Modernization ThreatsSome drivers in Bacolod City offered free rides to commuters as a Christmas gift ahead of the government's jeepney modernization deadline. Students, like psychology major Nichollen Fhaye de Vera, appreciated this gesture.

Jeepneys Allowed to Operate Until 2024 Despite Modernization Program DeadlineJeepneys that fail to join a cooperative or corporation after the Dec. 31 deadline under the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still be allowed to operate until Jan. 31, 2024 to avoid a shortage of public transportation.

LTFRB to Recalibrate PUV Modernization Program to Address Driver ConcernsLTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announced plans to recalibrate the PUV Modernization Program to address concerns of affected drivers who lost ownership of their units after joining a cooperative.

Controversy over Public Utility Vehicles Modernization ProgramThe government's Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program (PUVMP) is facing controversy due to the need for modernization in the mass transportation system. Traditional jeepneys, which have evolved from World War II-era Willy's jeeps, are contributing to air pollution and are in a dilapidated state.

Over 1,900 jeepney and UV Express routes at risk of being wiped out by February 1As the government sticks to its hard deadlines for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, more than 1,900 jeepney and UV Express routes risk being wiped out nationwide by February 1.

Government asks Supreme Court to dismiss petition against PUVMPThe government has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by some jeepney drivers and operators against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). Meanwhile, protesters in Manila and other cities staged demonstrations against the phase-out plan.

