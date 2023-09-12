Jeepney drivers launch transport strike against government's deadline for modernization program

Jeepney drivers launch another transport strike against government's deadline for a financially unsustainable modernization program. Jeepney drivers under the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) kicked off another transport strike on Monday, November 20, to protest the government’s December 31 deadline for them consolidate into cooperatives under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

PISTON’s three-day transport strike is a clear indication that many jeepney drivers and operators are against consolidation, as less than 60% of traditional jeepneys have joined the PUVMP





🏆 4. rapplerdotcom » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PISTON: Don't punish strikers, address jeepney drivers' issuesJeepney drivers have the right to strike and hold similar industrial actions, transport group PISTON said Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Buhain nananawagan ng kooperasyon sa Philippine aquatics communityPanahon na para sa pagkakaisa at pagsusulong ng mga programa para sa kaunlaran ng Philippine swimming.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

PISTON backs transport strikers threatened with 'franchise cancellation'Progressive transport group PISTON came to the aid of their fellow jeepney drivers and operators facing threats from the state.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

PISTON blasts LTFRB hint of sanctions on striking driversDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

‘Maliit na rollback sa langis, isang insulto’ — PISTONPinuna ng isang grupo ang maliit na rollback na P0.20 na bawas kada litro ng langis, ito habang pinapanawagan ang pagtanggal sa Oil Deregulation Law (ODL).

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

PISTON to gov’t: Scrap oil law to stop surgesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »