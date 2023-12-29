Jeepney Drivers in Bacolod City Offer Free Rides Amid Modernization Threats

Some drivers of traditional public utility vehicles in Bacolod City offered free rides to commuters as a form of Christmas gift ahead of the government's December 31 deadline for jeepney modernization. Despite the looming threats to their livelihood, these drivers chose to provide free rides to show their support for the community. Students, like psychology major Nichollen Fhaye de Vera, were grateful for this gesture.





