Belgium's Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the second Tour de France Singapore Criterium race in Singapore on Sunday, Oct. 29. (AFP)

Pogacar broke away from Italian mountain specialist Giulio Ciccone and Vuelta champion Sepp Kuss just before the last lap, keeping ahead for most of the lap. "It was hard to catch (Pogacar) but we got him in the end," Philipsen, winner of four stages at the Tour de France, told reporters after the race.

Cavendish, widely considered the best sprinter of all time, said 25-year-old Philipsen"came out like a rocket". The exhibition race took place under clear skies after thunderstorms during most of the week, but 30-degree-Celsius (86-degree-Fahrenheit) heat increased the level of difficulty. headtopics.com

