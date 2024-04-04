Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Grizzlies to victory against Bucks

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 35 points to lead the Memphis Grizzles to a 111-101 victory against the host Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. GG Jackson added 15 points and 12 boards for the Grizzlies (26-50), who completed a sweep of the two-game season series with the Bucks. Jordan Goodwin contributed 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee (47-29) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points on 10-of-23 shooting from the floor.

He also had seven rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks played without Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley. Memphis set the tone in the first quarter, taking a 26-22 edge into the second after getting eight points from Jaren Jackson. Jae Crowder knocked down a 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 46-40 lead with 3:38 to go in the first half, but the Grizzlies closed the period on a 13-3 run to take a 53-49 advantage into the break. Brandon Clarke made a putback as time expired for Memphis

