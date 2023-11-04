Japanese Prime Minister Receives Gift During State Visit to the Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received a gift from Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan, a replica of the BRP Teresa Magbanua, after boarding a Japan-made PCG ship during a ceremony in Manila. Prior to this, anti-riot police blocked militants near the gate of the House of Representatives as they protested the state visit of Kishida, who had addressed Congress the day before.

