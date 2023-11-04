Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Monument

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. National Hero Jose Rizal visited Japan in 1888. At Hibiya Park in Tokyo, a bust of Rizal and a stone marker below it were erected by the Rizal Society of Japan because the hotel where Rizal stayed eight years before his death was located near the park.
PHILSTARNEWS: West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PMChina’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea is expected to highlight President Marcos’ discussions today with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Malacañang said.
