Japanese Prime Minister assures cooperation with Philippines and US in addressing regional challenges

May matinding banta sa kaayusan ng mga bansa partikular sa Indo Pacific region at South China Sea. Pero tiniyak ni Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumiyo sa kanyang talumpati sa Special Joint Session ng Kongreso ngayong araw na patuloy na nagtutulungan ang Pilipinas, Japan at Estados Unidos para matugunan ang mga hamon sa kaayusan ng mga bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Sabado, 4 Nobyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.

