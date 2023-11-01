Japanese PM to address PH Congress during official visit

Reports said Kishida, the first Japanese prime minister to address the Philippine Congress, is expected to talk about his country's next-generation diplomacy towards Southeast Asia. In a statement on Wednesday, Zubiri said he personally invited Kishida to speak to the Philippine Congress when senators visited Tokyo in April. He was also part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s delegation to Japan's capital in February.

The statement said it was the Senate leader during the two visits"who broached the idea of the possibility of a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan, an enhanced security arrangement." Kyodo News earlier quoted sources as saying that during Kishida's visit to Manila, he and Marcos are expected to green light negotiations on a"reciprocal access agreement," that would facilitate the presence of visiting forces.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. last month told reporters the RAA with Japan is being reviewed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and that the agreement can hopefully be signed within the year.

He said the RAA, which would have to be ratified by the Senate as a treaty, would allow the countries to deploy troops to each other’s territory for training and other operations. Meanwhile, Zubiri added that government officials are expected"to brief Kishida on the progress of Japanese-supported big-ticket infrastructure projects, especially on rail such as the Manila subway."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Japan Prime Minister Kishida to visit Manila in NovemberThe Japanese leader will be visiting the Philippines from November 3 to 4, his first visit under the Marcos presidency

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering ties between the two countries, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM KishidaMANILA, Philippines: IT is all systems go for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's speech before a joint session of Congress on Saturday, November 4, which Senate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri said was an honor accorded to a foreign head of state only five times in Philippine history.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida Congress will hold a session on Saturday to hear Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver his speech for Philippine lawmakers — only the fifth head of state to do so in the history of the legislature.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕