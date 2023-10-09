Japanese Consumer Inflation Rises as Government Reduces Subsidies

Japanese consumer inflation was up 2.9% year-on-year in October as the government reduced subsidies for electricity and gas bills. The figure for the world's third-largest economy, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, followed a 2.8% on-year jump in September. Stripping out fresh food and energy, Japan's prices rose 4.0%.





