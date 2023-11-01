Japan train hits bear, stranding passengers overnight

The small train on the island of Hokkaido collided with the 1.8-metre-tall (almost six-foot) bear in the city of Furano at around 11:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Monday, Japan Railways said. But with hunters not allowed to open fire at night, passengers had to wait until dawn, JR Hokkaido said.

In Japan, five people have been killed by bears this fiscal year, according to a preliminary tally released by the environment ministry on Wednesday. The ministry figures show that in the current fiscal year, 180 people were involved in bear attacks, substantially higher than an average of 106 over the previous five years.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Eight Undas tech essentials for a fuss-free All Saints and All Souls Day experienceEmbrace the Undas tradition with modern convenience this year by incorporating innovative tech gadgets into your commemoration. Rechargeable LED candles set an eco-friendly glow as you remember loved ones, while portable neck fans provide a personal respite from the tropical clime.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt WednesdayScores of foreign passport holders started leaving war-torn Gaza Wednesday after Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, AFP correspondents said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt Wednesday: officialA first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an official said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida Congress will hold a session on Saturday to hear Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver his speech for Philippine lawmakers — only the fifth head of state to do so in the history of the legislature.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: SB19's road to Asia: Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Japan tour revealedP-pop group SB19 announced destinations for their 'SB19 Pagtatag! World Tour: Asia.'

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: SB19's road to Asia: Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Japan tour revealedP-pop group SB19 announced destinations for their 'SB19 Pagtatag! World Tour: Asia.'

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕