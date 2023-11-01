Japan train hits bear, stranding passengers overnight

The small train on the island of Hokkaido collided with the 1.8-metre-tall (almost six-foot) bear in the city of Furano at around 11:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Monday, Japan Railways said. But with hunters not allowed to open fire at night, passengers had to wait until dawn, JR Hokkaido said.
In Japan, five people have been killed by bears this fiscal year, according to a preliminary tally released by the environment ministry on Wednesday. The ministry figures show that in the current fiscal year, 180 people were involved in bear attacks, substantially higher than an average of 106 over the previous five years.
