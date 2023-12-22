Japan to Increase Defense Spending by 16% to Deploy Long-Range Missiles

Japan's defense spending will surge more than 16 percent next year under a record military budget approved on Friday by the Cabinet that will accelerate deployment of long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea. It also will further fortify the military with F-35 stealth combat jets and other American weapons as Japanese troops increasingly work with allies and take on more offensive roles. The 7.

95-trillion-yen ($56 billion) budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year beginning March marks the second year of a five-year military buildup program under a new security strategy that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government adopted a year ago. The reinforcement of strike capability under the strategy is a major break from Japan's postwar principle of limiting the use of force to self-defense





