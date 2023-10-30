Japan's first fully autonomous vehicle suspended

It is the latest blow to efforts worldwide to promote driverless vehicles, a technology with particular potential benefits in ageing Japan.

The driverless bus-like vehicle, similar to an electric golf cart, started operations in Eiheiji in Fukui prefecture in central Japan in May. This was after Japan last year allowed Level 4 self-driving vehicles on public roads, meaning that they can operate only within a limited area.None of the four passengers was injured and the vehicle developers are investigating the cause, he said.A Fukui police spokesman confirmed the accident caused no injuries.

The vehicle, designed to avoid obstacles with sensors and radars, has been driving at a maximum speed of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) per hour. The suspension comes just days after California authorities suspended testing of driverless cars as robotaxis by General Motors's Cruise subsidiary following a series of accidents and other problems. headtopics.com

Like other industrial countries, Japan has been exploring the possibility of allowing self-driving technologies on public roads. Japan, which is considering easing a ban on ride-hailing services to alleviate a shortage of taxi drivers, aims to allow Level 4 vehicles in 50 locations within three years.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioMeta on Wednesday reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled from last year's figure to $11.6 billion as ad revenue...

Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector's biggest annual events, after the organizer criticized...

Moving On: 2023 Japan Mobility ShowJapan Mobility Show: Where is Japan's auto industry going? Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time: Japan researchersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time — Japan researchersMouse embryos have been grown on the International Space Station and developed normally in the first study indicating it could be possible for humans to reproduce in space, a group of Japanese scientists said. Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time: Japan researchersTOKYO, Japan -- Mouse embryos have been grown on the International Space Station and developed normally in the first study indicating it could be possible for humans to reproduce in space, a group of Japanese scientists said. Read more ⮕

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

Japan survey shows 60% wrongly believe antibiotics can treat a coldBoth the common cold and influenza are viral infections, meaning antibiotics are ineffective treatments. Read more ⮕