Japan police detain octogenarian hostage-taker

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP.Broadcaster NHK named him as Tsuneo Suzuki, 86. Later, as police negotiated with the man, television footage showed a woman in her 20s, believed to have been a hostage, walking out of the post office shortly before 7:30 pm.

"I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64. "I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target."Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital in Toda.

Fuji TV said police were also investigating a possible link between the man and a fire at an apartment building in Toda earlier in the day. No one was injured in the blaze, it said.

