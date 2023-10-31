HEAD TOPICS

Japan police detain octogenarian hostage-taker

ANCALERTS1 min.

After a standoff lasting eight hours, police said they finally detained the man.

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP.Broadcaster NHK named him as Tsuneo Suzuki, 86. Later, as police negotiated with the man, television footage showed a woman in her 20s, believed to have been a hostage, walking out of the post office shortly before 7:30 pm.

"I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64. "I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target."Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital in Toda.

Fuji TV said police were also investigating a possible link between the man and a fire at an apartment building in Toda earlier in the day. No one was injured in the blaze, it said.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: Moving On: 2023 Japan Mobility ShowJapan Mobility Show: Where is Japan's auto industry going?
Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: Iconic SP Concept is proof Mazda still wants to make fun carsMazda wows Japan Mobility Show 2023 with rotary-powered Iconic SP Concept
Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: US military in Japan get local seafood post-FukushimaTOKYO,&nbsp;Japan– US military bases in Japan will offer service personnel local seafood in a gesture of support after China banned imports over worries about water discharges from Fukushima, the US embassy said Tuesday.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: SB19 to bring 'Pagtatag' tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, DubaiP-pop boy group SB19 announced Monday new tour dates for its 'Pagtatag' concert.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japan's first fully autonomous vehicle suspendedJapan's first pilot project of a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle has been suspended after a minor accident with a parked bicycle, officials said Monday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: SB19's road to Asia: Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Japan tour revealedP-pop group SB19 announced destinations for their 'SB19 Pagtatag! World Tour: Asia.'
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕