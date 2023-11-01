HEAD TOPICS

Japan police detain 86-year-old suspected gunman who had barricaded himself in post office with hostages

Japanese police on Tuesday arrested an 86-year-old suspected gunman who had barricaded himself in a post office with two hostages after injuring two people at a hospital earlier in the day.

