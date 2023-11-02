Japan PM unveils $113 bn stimulus as poll numbers slump

“For the first time in 30 years, we are facing a great opportunity to move to a new economic stage,” he added. The plan involves income and residential tax reductions of 40,000 yen per person, and 70,000 yen cash handouts to low-income households, according to public broadcaster NHK and other local media.

The government has already injected hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy over the past three years since the Covid-19 pandemic. A weaker yen, meanwhile, while welcome news to Japanese exporters, makes imports pricier and stokes inflation for households.

But its stance has added to pressure on the yen, one of the world’s worst-performing major currencies in 2023.

