Japan PM unveils $113 billion stimulus as poll numbers slump

"On the other hand, in the current situation where the rise in wages is not catching up with the rise in prices, it is necessary to support people's disposable income temporarily so as to avoid moving back to deflation," he said.

Fuel subsidies will also be extended and there will be funds to promote investments in high-tech areas including the chip and space industries. GDP has been slowly picking up speed, with growth of 1.2 percent in April-June, but it is expected to have contracted since.

Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy and instead continues to keep interest rates below zero and bond yields ultra-low in a bid to boost economic growth.

Poll ratings for Kishida are at their lowest levels since he took office two years ago, in part because of voter unease over inflation. Kishida has oscillated between stressing fiscal discipline and wanting to boost spending, he told AFP.

The European Union hopes to see the Philippine government and Philippine companies move toward a greener economy, including mobilizing green investments especially among corporates. Union Bank of the Philippines slashed its earnings by 20 percent in the months to September this year after taking a P3.6-billion...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Consul-general: Japan a prime partner in preserving peace, stability in Indo-PacificA KEY embassy official reiterated Japan’s vital role in maintaining a common, multilateral goal of preserving the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post officeThe government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, says in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man 'in possession of something like a handgun'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post officeTOKYO, Japan–Japanese police on Wednesday were probing the motives of an 86-year-old who took two women hostage in a post office after reportedly first setting his home on fire and shooting into a hospital.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post officeJapanese police on Wednesday were probing the motives of an 86-year-old who took two women hostage in a post office after reportedly first setting his home on fire and shooting into a hospital.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering ties between the two countries, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕