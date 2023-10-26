Japan, Philippines mull talks on new security pact

TOKYO - The Japanese and Philippine governments are considering negotiations on a new bilateral treaty to boost security cooperation and facilitate joint drills, diplomatic sources said Wednesday, amid China's growing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

It would be Japan's first RAA with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the third following the agreements with Australia and Britain that took effect earlier this year, respectively.

At the summit, Kishida and Marcos are expected to pledge to step up joint military exercises by the two nations, in a move that would further promote trilateral security cooperation also involving the United States. headtopics.com

RAAs are intended to facilitate transfers of defense personnel between countries for training and disaster relief operations while relaxing restrictions on the transportation of weapons and supplies. Japan and the Philippines agreed in April last year, when their foreign and defense ministers met, to "start considering ways to further enhance and facilitate" defense cooperation, including frameworks for reciprocal visits and logistical support.

Kishida and Marcos will also likely talk about Japan's delivery of defense equipment to the Philippines under a framework of official security assistance set up in April this year, the sources said.

