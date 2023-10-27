Japan eyes more PH investments

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko on Friday said that Japan is committed to continuing its investments in the Philippines’ big-ticket projects due to the growing interest of Japanese businessmen to invest in the country.

The Japanese diplomat stressed that the presence of different chambers at the event on Thursday proved that there is “a big vote of confidence on the Philippine economy, and the region. On accelerating investments, Kazuhiko said Tokyo would share its strength with Manila in terms of infrastructure development, energy security, global warming prevention, and the improvement of the business environment.

“We believe that aside from the revenues from the service industries and international remittances from overseas workers, it is vital for the Philippines to create a level-playing field for its business environment that is as attractive as, or more attractive than that of the other ASEAN countries,” he said. headtopics.com

According to him, it is vital for both countries to encourage more innovations from the private sector that should “design an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and startup businesses to thrive.” Kazuhiko also said that there is a need for more trained and skilled workers as the Philippines’ Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry is improving remarkably.

