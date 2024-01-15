Janno Gibbs appeals to Philippine National Police for mishandling his father's case

Nearly a month after the passing of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, his son, singer-actor Janno Gibbs faced the press for the first time on Monday and appealed to members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to publicly apologize for mishandling his father's case. Beside him was his lawyer Lorna Kapunan who read the following statement on his behalf, 'The sudden death of my father Ronaldo Valdez on December 17, 2023 shocked, not just my family, but the entire showbiz industry.

Before my family could process our grief, we faced even more pain due to the oblivious handling of the investigation by the Philippine National Police, leading to the unauthorized release of the video online detailing the investigation and the subsequent thoughtless social media posts – some sharing my private information and others circulating fake news, even outrageously suggesting that I had a part in my father's death.' Such negligent handling of the investigation, and the consequent media attacks against my family caused us immense emotional distress





