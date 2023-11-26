Jannik Sinner beats Djokovic twice to send Italy into Davis Cup final

A "proud" Jannik Sinner beat world number one Novak Djokovic twice in one day to send Italy into the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 win over Serbia on Saturday in Malaga. Italy, who won the trophy for the first and only time in 1976, will face 28-time winners Australia on Sunday.

Sinner, who has now triumphed three times in four clashes across 11 days against the usually unstoppable Djokovic, crucially kept Italy in the tie by beating the 24-time Grand Slam winner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the second singles rubber. Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then defeated Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 , 6-4 in the decisive doubles to clinch victory, after Kecmanovic had dispatched Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-1 in the opener. World number four Sinner saved three match points as he faced Djokovic in the singles, with the 36-year-old arriving in stellar form. "I have to be really proud about how I handled the situation," said Sinner. "Tomorrow we have a great opportunity, we know this but we try to stay as relaxed as possible, keeping the smile in our hea





ABSCBNNews » / 🏆 5. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ailing Djokovic guts out win in Paris as exhausted Sinner quitsWorld number one Djokovic is the last of the top four seeds standing at the Paris Masters as he battled past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, despite a stomach issue, on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ailing Djokovic guts out win in Paris as exhausted Sinner quitsWorld No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the last of the top four seeds standing at the Paris Masters as he battled past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, despite a stomach issue.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ailing Djokovic guts out win in Paris as exhausted Sinner quitsWorld number one Djokovic is the last of the top four seeds standing at the Paris Masters as he battled past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, despite a stomach issue, on Thursday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sinner edges out Medvedev for Vienna titleItaly's Jannik Sinner won his fourth ATP title of the season on Sunday, Oct. 29 after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 in the final in Vienna.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Canada beats hosts Spain; Italy defeats France in BJK CupCanada took an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to get off to a strong start in Group C.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Djokovic beats Rune to reach ninth Paris Masters semisWorld number one Djokovic missed a match point in the second set but eventually claimed a 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 win over Denmark's Rune in the quarterfinals after more than two-and-three-quarter hours on court at Bercy Arena.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »