Janet Lim Napoles seeks dismissal of plunder case

Janet Lim Napoles, also known as the "Pork barrel queen", has filed a motion to dismiss the plunder case against her regarding the alleged misuse of P172 million in Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

Janet Lim Napoles, also known as the "Pork barrel queen", has filed a motion to dismiss the plunder case against her regarding the alleged misuse of P172 million in Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile. Napoles argues that the criminal charge is defective and lacks evidence. The Sandiganbayan Third Division will resolve the motion along with the main decision after the presentation of evidence for accused Jessica Lucila Reyes.

