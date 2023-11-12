Jane de Leon clarifies alleged snubbing incident at red carpet premiere

Jane de Leon became the talk of the town after some social media users called her snob as she allegedly ignored fans during the “Five Breakups and a Romance” red carpet premiere. Talking about the viral edited videos on TikTok, De Leon clarified: “First of all, introvert ako. I saw that (video) ‘yung kumalat kasi hindi ‘yun ‘yung full na nangyari so they thought na snob ako. Hindi nila alam na pumunta ako sa fans. I have that video. Ako naman, nag-e-enjoy lang ako.

” Discussing the ugly side of social media, the Kapamilya star said, “Sabi ko nga, don’t believe everything you see on social media, kasi hindi nila alam ine-edit out. Hindi nila alam ‘yung totoong ginagawa ng mga artista. Nakaka-sad lang na hindi nila nakikita ‘yung totoong gestures or pakikisama . Natatawa ako kasi they know what I did nung premiere night — na nakihalubilo ako sa fans and naghintay kami kasi mayroon pang mga artista na ini-interview sa taas. Nakipag-interact naman kami nun.” The Star Magic artist also thanked her loyal fans for defending he

