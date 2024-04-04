Jalen Johnson records triple-double as Hawks clinch play-in tournament spot

Jalen Johnson recorded the first triple-double of his career and the Atlanta Hawks clinched a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-113 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Johnson scored a career-high-tying 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out a career-high 11 assists. Dejounte Murray was the last Hawk to record a triple-double, doing so on Nov. 5, 2022. The Pistons stayed close because of a 50-point performance by Malachi Flynn.

He was 18-for-25 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers, and set a franchise record for most points scored by a reserve. The Hawks, winners of six of their past seven games, moved into a tie with the idle Chicago Bulls for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The victory gave Atlanta a three-game sweep of the season series with the Pistons and extended its winning streak vs. Detroit to seven games

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA: Luka Doncic sets triple-double mark as Mavs top PistonsLuka Doncic set an NBA record with his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled past the host Detroit Pistons, 142-124, on Saturday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Celtics roll over Pistons for 9th straight home winJaylen Brown tossed in a game-high 31 points and the Boston Celtics extended their home winning streak to nine games by beating the Detroit Pistons 119-94 Monday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Best yet: Jalen Green, rolling Rockets pick up 6th win in 7 gamesFilipino-American guard Jalen Green pumps in a season-high 37 points as the Houston Rockets sustain their hot run

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

NBA: Heat snap four-game skid with win over PistonsThe Miami Heat snapped a four-game losing streak with a 108-95 win over the host Detroit Pistons

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Jalen Green, Rockets race to 7th straight win amid Bulls fracasBulls veteran DeMar DeRozan delivers a hard foul on Rockets hotshot Jalen Green, leading to a larger scuffle involving Dillon Brooks

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Boston Celtics Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games with Victory over Detroit PistonsJaylen Brown poured in 33 points and the visiting Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to eight games with a 129-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Payton Pritchard had 20 points and nine assists for the Celtics (56-14), who are closing in on clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Derrick White had 19 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis also tossed in 19 points. Sam Hauser added 14 points. Boston's leading scorer and rebounder, Jayson Tatum, sat out due to a right ankle injury. This was the Celtics' second romp over the Pistons in five nights. They also recorded a 119-94 home win on Monday, another game that Tatum missed. James Wiseman led the Pistons (12-58), who have lost five straight, with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 16 points and Cade Cunningham contributed 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »