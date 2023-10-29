Jaja helps JT Marvelous stay unbeaten in V.League

JT Marvelous swept the Okayama Seagulls, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16, on Sunday at the Zip Arena Okayama to improve to 4-0 in the season.

Santiago contributed nine points on eight kills and a block, while American import Andrea Drews had 19 points on 14 kills, three aces, and two rejections. Denso, meanwhile, pulled off a 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 triumph over the Kurobe Aqua Fairies at the Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena, also on Sunday. Leading the way for the Airybees was Minami Nakamoto with 26 points on 20 attacks, three blocks, and three aces.

