Jagger watches Barcelona wear Stones logo in ‘clasico’ but Beatles fan Bellingham gets Madrid winner

Jagger and fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood were in attendance at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona is playing this season while Camp Nou is being remodeled.

Barcelona’s players wore special jerseys for the game featuring the Rolling Stones’ “hot lips” logo in place of its normal shirt sponsor. The shirts were also on sale. Also, before kickoff Barcelona displayed a mosaic of burgundy and blue along with a huge Rolling Stones logo.

Madrid won the Spanish league game after Jude Bellingham struck twice, including a goal in injury time, to seal a 2-1 comeback victory. After the game, Madrid cheekily posted an image of Bellingham with the message “The Beatles were always my favorite band” on X, formerly known as Twitter.Barcelona, which has a sponsorship deal with audio-streaming service Spotify, has worn special shirts for recent “clasicos” featuring the logos of Spanish pop star Rosalía and Canadian rapper Drake.Image credits: headtopics.com