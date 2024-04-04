JAC showcases revamped lineup at Manila International Auto Show

JMC isn’t the only new brand in Astara’s portfolio that’s taking its turn in the limelight at this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS)— JAC is also showcasing its revamped lineup in the market. The new JAC roster is comprised of three SUV s: the JS4, JS6, and JS8 Pro. Arguably the highlight of these is the JS8 Pro, JAC ’s supposedly affordable seven-seater SUV . The vehicle boasts a lot of style, with an absolutely massive grille and aggressive-looking headlamps adorning the front end.

A few dashes of black plastic trim accentuate the side profiles. It also sits on two-tone alloy wheels. The JS8 Pro also gets an abundance of amenities inside, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch floating head unit. Under the hood, it packs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that can supposedly do MORE FROM THE 2024 MANILA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: MIAS 2024: A closer look at the P

JAC Manila International Auto Show Revamped Lineup JS8 Pro SUV Affordable Stylish Design Amenities Turbocharged Engine

