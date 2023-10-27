'It's Your Lucky Day' hosts emosyonal na namaalam

Watch more on iWantTFC Sa huling araw sa ere kanina, emosyonal na nagpasalamat at nagpaalam ang mga host sa kanilang mga ka-lucky. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

Watch more on iWantTFC Sa huling araw sa ere kanina, emosyonal na nagpasalamat at nagpaalam ang mga host sa kanilang mga ka-lucky. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

'It's Your Lucky Day' hosts bid farewell, thank viewersABS-CBN's 'It's Your Lucky Day,' which temporarily replaced 'It's Showtime' for 12 days, exited noontime TV on Friday. Read more ⮕

Bianca Umali says goodbye ahead of 'Lucky Day' noontime exitAhead of the noontime exit of 'It's Your Lucky Day,' Bianca Umali bid farewell to her co-hosts as well as viewers of the ABS-CBN program, in its live episode on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

China launches new mission to its Tiangong space stationDefining the News Read more ⮕

Resupply mission vessels, binangga, nagtamo ng siraNagtamo ng maliit na pinsala ang 2 resupply vessels matapos banggain ng mga barko ng China Coast Guard at maritime militia, October 22. Read more ⮕

PH fabric is star of Oliver Tolentino's latest Hollywood showShowcasing Filipino artistry in Hollywood has been a mission for the designer since 2009. Read more ⮕

A call to nurture the next generation of coffee farmersFor this year's International Coffee Day celebration, let us dive into Nescafé's mission to empower the next generation of Filipino coffee farmers. Read more ⮕