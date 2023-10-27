'It's Your Lucky Day' hosts bid farewell, thank viewers

Watch more News on iWantTFC MANILA -- ABS-CBN's "It's Your Lucky Day," which temporarily replaced "It's Showtime" for 12 days, exited noontime TV on Friday."It's our great honor na magpasaya sa inyong lahat nang panandalian para mapawi ang inyong problema. At sa ating 'Showtime' family, we welcome you back. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagpapatuloy sa inyong tahanan at itutuloy niyo rin ang kasiyahan. Mga ka-Lucky, sabay-sabay po tayyong magdasal.

"Magkikita-kita ulit tayo kung saan solid ang suwerte at saya. Mga ka-Lucky, our staff, our family, we love you," he added."It's Showtime" will make its much-anticipated return on Saturday, October 28.

