‘It’s Showtime’ returns after 12-day suspension

Vice Ganda led the grand opening production of the much-awaited return of It’s Showtime on Saturday, capturing the top spot on the nationwide trending list on X.

Alongside Vice, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Karylle, Ion Perez, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez all joined in a spirited rendition of Backstreet Boys’ “Larger than Life.”

The hosts also thanked the family of It’s Your Lucky Day for spreading joy and entertainment to the “madlang people” or the last 12 days. Vice also said that viewers should watch out for the surprises for the show’s 14th anniversary and “Magpasikat.” headtopics.com

Aside from the explosive opening number, the show also crowned its new Mini Ms. U grand winner, Arianah Lasam, after she garnered the highest total combined score from the judges, Niño Muhlach, Janice de Belen, Gladys Reyes, Snooky Serna, and Maricel Soriano.

As the grand champion, the Pampanga cutie queen won an exclusive management contract with Star Magic’s Polaris, P300,000, and a trip for four to Hong Kong Disneyland for three days and two nights, including airfare and accommodation. headtopics.com

Starting today, viewers can watch It’s Showtime on weekdays at an earlier time slot, 11:30 a.m.. Also, catch the show’s new dance segment next week.

