Israeli troops launch brief Gaza ground raid ahead of expected wider incursion

Medics treat babies wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a hospital in Deir Al-Balah on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
The rising death tolls in Gaza are unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even greater loss of life could come if Israel launches an expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and survived four previous wars with Israel.
During the overnight raid, the military said soldiers struck fighters, militant infrastructure and anti-tank missile launching positions. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The fighting has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack, according to the Israeli government. Hamas also holds some 222 hostages in Gaza. headtopics.com
In recent days, Israel let more than 60 trucks with aid enter from Egypt, which aid workers say is insufficient and only a tiny fraction of what was being brought in before the war. Israel is still barring deliveries of fuel—needed to power generators—saying it believes Hamas will take it.
“Today, we are looking at eight to 10 trucks coming in. We have more that are lined up,” he said. “We are trying to establish a pipeline.” At Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, the lack of medicine and clean water have led to “alarming” infection rates, the group Doctors Without Borders said. Amputations are often required to prevent infection from spreading in the wounded, it said. headtopics.com