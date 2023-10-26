Israeli tanks, troops in overnight raid into Gaza before retreating

TANK RAID. This screen grab taken from handout footage released by the Israeli army on October 26 shows a"targeted raid" in northern Gaza through a gap in the border fence with tanks and infantry. AFPIsrael said Thursday that a column of tanks and infantry had launched an overnight raid into Hamas-controlled Gaza, striking “numerous” targets before retreating to home soil.
It said the operation was “preparation for the next stages of combat” adding that “the soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.” Agence France-Presse verified the location as south of the Israeli city of Ashkelon but could not verify when the footage was recorded.
The shock attack saw throngs of Hamas gunmen pour from Gaza into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 222 more, according to official tallies. He pledged to "eliminate Hamas" and "bring our captives home" but stressed that "I will not detail when, how or how many" forces would take part.
Biden on Wednesday said he had privately suggested Israel should get hostages out if possible before any ground invasion. Entire neighborhoods have been razed, surgeons in hospitals overwhelmed with wounded carry out procedures without anesthetic, and ice cream trucks have become makeshift morgues.
The UN says 12 of the territory's 35 hospitals have closed due to damage or insufficient fuel, and a key UN aid agency serving almost 600,000 Palestinians said it "began to significantly reduce its operations."
“We performed a number of surgeries without anesthetic,” said Ahmad Abdul Hadi, an orthopedic surgeon working at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.The war has sparked fears of a regional conflagration if it draws in more of Israel’s enemies.
His wife Queen Rania accused Western leaders of a “glaring double standard” for not condemning Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians in its bombardment of Gaza.