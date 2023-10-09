Israeli Tanks Approach Main Hospital in Besieged Enclave

Israeli tanks advance towards the main hospital in the besieged enclave, raising concerns about the safety of the medical center. Israel claims that the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters. The armed wing of Hamas offers to release 70 women and children held captive. The death toll in the conflict has reached over 11,000, with 40% of the victims being children.

