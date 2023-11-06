Israeli strike kills journalist's relatives in southern Lebanon

Four relatives of a journalist were killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon. The journalist was also wounded. The border area between Lebanon and Israel has seen regular exchanges of fire, particularly between Hezbollah and Israel. Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the victims were the sister of a radio correspondent and her three grandchildren. Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack and said the cars had been targeted by drones.

Hezbollah responded by firing rockets at an Israeli town

