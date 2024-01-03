Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Deputy Leader in Lebanon

Israel's war against Palestinian militants reached Lebanon on Tuesday, where an Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader, Saleh al-Aruri, along with his bodyguards. This is the first strike on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began. Israel has previously announced the killing of Hamas commanders and officials in Gaza, but Aruri's death is the most high-profile. The Israeli army is prepared for any scenario in the aftermath of the strike.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza as war with Hamas expected to last until 2024Unrelenting Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza on Monday, while an army spokesman warned the war on the besieged territory’s Hamas rulers will continue throughout 2024.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israeli Troops Mistakenly Shoot and Kill Hostages in Gaza StripThree Israeli hostages were killed by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses sorrow but vows to continue military campaign against Hamas. Pressure increases for negotiations with Hamas for the release of more captives.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Israel's War on Hamas in Gaza to Continue, Says NetanyahuPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will persist for several more months, disregarding international calls for a cease-fire. The Biden administration has supported Israel and authorized emergency weapons sales. Israeli forces have targeted refugee camps and advanced in Khan Younis.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Egypt hosts Hamas delegation for talks on ending Gaza warEgypt is due to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks aimed at putting an end to the war with Israel. Israeli shelling near a hospital in Gaza has caused numerous casualties. The UN estimates that an additional 100,000 displaced people have arrived in the southern border city of Rafah.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »