Israeli settler kills Palestinian harvesting olives as violence surges in West Bank

Tayseer Mahmoud said his nephew, Bilal Saleh, was working in the grove in the village of Sawiya with his wife and their four children on Saturday when a group of settlers attacked them. Saleh, concerned about the safety of his children, tried to leave the area but a settler shot him in the chest, Mahmoud said.

Settler leader Yossi Dagan said in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday that the shooter was accompanied by family members and fired in self-defense after they were “attacked with rocks by dozens of rioting Hamas supporters.”

In addition to the killings, Palestinians in the West Bank have reported attacks on people and property, as well as denial of access to their land. The Israeli military said it received a report of a “violent confrontation” between Palestinians and Israeli civilians, and that a Palestinian was reported killed. Police have opened an investigation, it said. headtopics.com

Since the outbreak of the war alone, more than 100 Palestinians, including civilians, have been killed, most during military arrest raids and violent protests in the West Bank.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministryRAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories -- Israeli forces killed three Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges across the territory during the ongoing war in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons. Read more ⮕

As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: analystsThe Islamic republic has lauded the 'success' of the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people. Read more ⮕

Gaza civilians should move south where humanitarian efforts 'will be expanding': Israeli militaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings –rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history. Read more ⮕

Israeli buries daughter whose heart stopped during rocket sirenA 9-year-old Israeli girl who died a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a rocket raid siren was laid to rest in her hometown of southern Israel’s Ashdod. Read more ⮕