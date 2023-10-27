Israeli poll finds 49% support for holding off on Gaza invasion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAR. Palestinians search for victims trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023.invasion of Gaza , according to a poll published on Friday, October 27, in what may indicate a dip in support for the planned next stage of the counter-offensive against Hamas militants holding someAsked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29% of Israelis agreed while 49% said “it would be better to wait” and 22% were undecided, the poll published in the Maariv newspaper said.

The daily said the results contrasted with its October 19 poll that found 65% support for a major ground offensive. “From a breakdown of the answers, it emerges that there is no division in accordance with political camp or demographics, and that it is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the hostages, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift (in opinion),” Maariv wrote.Hamas says around 50 hostages have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza. headtopics.com

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

North Gaza Palestinians defy Israeli evacuation amid airstrike fearsDEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip: Mahmoud Shalabi did not evacuate his home in northern Gaza despite the frightful Israeli warnings of a looming, far more brutal assault to come as it presses ahead with its war against the Hamas militant group. Read more ⮕

Children rescued after Israeli airstrike in GazaThe Israeli military continued its bombardment of even as several countries have called for 'humanitarian pauses' to allow for more aid to come into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops launch brief Gaza ground raid ahead of expected wider incursionRAFAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli troops and tanks launched a brief ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield” ahead of a widely expected ground invasion after more than two weeks of devastating air raids. The raid came after the U.N. Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks, troops in overnight raid into Gaza before retreatingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israeli airstrikes escalate in GazaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, destroying homes and killing hundreds of PalestiniansRAFAH, Gaza Strip—Israel escalated airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, crushing families in the rubble of residential buildings, as health officials said hundreds of Palestinians were killed in the past day and medical facilities were shut down because of bomb damage and lack of power. Read more ⮕