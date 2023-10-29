Israeli military releases videos of ground forces and strikes in Gaza

According to the military, fighter jets had struck 450 targets in the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts. An army announcement also said that an officer was severely injured and a soldier was moderately injured during overnight 'engagement with terrorists'.

Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel's warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armor pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, after the Islamist group Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 attack that killed at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history.

