Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killed

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari. “And I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We’re looking into those as well,” he said.

In Washington, a group of anti-war protesters raised red-stained hands to interrupt a hearing in Congress on providing more aid to Israel. They shouted slogans including, “Ceasefire now!” “Protect the children of Gaza!” and “Stop funding genocide.” Capitol police removed them from the room.

Juggling dwindling supplies of medicines, power cuts and air or artillery strikes that have shaken hospital buildings, surgeons in Gaza have worked night and day trying to save a constant stream of patients.

Meanwhile, Israeli families of victims of the October 7 attack appealed to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to order an investigation into the killings and abductions. Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and refuses to recognize its jurisdiction.The United States has made “real progress” in the last few hours in negotiations to secure a safe passage for Americans and other foreign nationals who wish to leave Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assaultIsrael expands ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish Hamas for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas 'will not happen', as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet 'unprecedented humanitarian needs'.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civiliansDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground warHamas said it was engaged in 'heavy fighting' with Israeli troops on Sunday inside northern Gaza, where besieged residents were again told to flee.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕