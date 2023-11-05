Israeli military and Hezbollah clash along the border

The Israeli military and Hezbollah engaged in cross-border clashes, with each claiming to have hit the other's positions. Hezbollah warned that the war between Israel and Hamas could turn into a regional conflict. The Israeli military struck 'two terrorist cells' and a Hezbollah post after an attempted attack from Lebanon. They also responded to mortar fire from Lebanon into northern Israel.

