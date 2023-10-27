Israeli gov't to extend benefits to family of slain Negrense OFW

The Embassy of Israel in Manila has committed to assist the family of Negrense overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Loreta Alacre, who got killed in the Hamas attacks, in filing claims for benefits from the Israel Social Security Institute. Consul Moti Cohen relayed the message of the Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss to the bereaved family during his visit to her wake in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

She is the first among the OFW fatalities repatriated to the country. “The Government of Israel has enough in giving compensation and benefits to all the victims. Loreta is the same as any other Israeli. The benefits that she will get are the same as any other Israeli citizen,” Cohen said. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Western Visayas OIC-Regional Director Rizza Joy Moldes joined the Israeli consul during the meeting with the siblings of Alacre. Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr.

Philippines Headlines

