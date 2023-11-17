Israeli Forces Warn Palestinians to Flee Southern Gaza

Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, signaling a possible expansion of operations. Soldiers continued searching Shifa Hospital in the north, but have yet to uncover evidence of the central Hamas command center. Broadening the offensive to the south threatens to worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

